Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 15,675 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $239,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.73. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

