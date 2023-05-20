Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases 228,913 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 2.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Lululemon Athletica worth $422,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,361,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.53. 1,566,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,841. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

