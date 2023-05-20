Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $349.74 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.9% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $349,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,178,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 578,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 90,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,576. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.54. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.