Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,538 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 2.2% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Dollar Tree worth $387,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.08. 1,529,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.