Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

