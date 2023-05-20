WhiteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $701,805.50 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $22.96 million and $701,805.50 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00340877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003682 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

