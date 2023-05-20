WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,518.97

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,518.97 ($19.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,655 ($20.73). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,644 ($20.59), with a volume of 190,167 shares trading hands.

WH Smith Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,519.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,330.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 3,400.00%.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

