Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Westlake has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $136.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.