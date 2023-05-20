Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 80,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

