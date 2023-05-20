Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
