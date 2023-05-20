Western Asset Management Company LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Asset Management Company LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.2% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,442. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

