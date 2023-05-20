West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$101.80 and last traded at C$101.88. 121,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 208,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.67.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$129.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$99.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($1.66). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.8259943 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

