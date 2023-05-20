Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.