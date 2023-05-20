Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.31

Shares of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.48. Weichai Power shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 10,284 shares changing hands.
Weichai Power Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.
Weichai Power Company Profile
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weichai Power (WEICY)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.