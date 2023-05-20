Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) CAO Desmond J. Mills Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

