WealthSpring Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP opened at $108.30 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.