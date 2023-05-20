WealthSpring Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

