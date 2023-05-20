Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $771,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $25.94.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

