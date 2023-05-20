Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,383,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,575,000 after buying an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $570.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

