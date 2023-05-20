Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,621,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,808,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,952,000 after purchasing an additional 408,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.