Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.