Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

