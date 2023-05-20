Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 329.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.29 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

