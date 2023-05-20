Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

