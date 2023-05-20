Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $142.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.