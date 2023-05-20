WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0582 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $192.39 million and $2.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,984,950,233 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,188,122 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,984,638,748.7663937 with 3,306,027,651.65394 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05800726 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,984,915.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

