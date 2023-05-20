Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded by Barrington Research to Outperform

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.6 %

WBD opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.