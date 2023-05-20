Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $433,872.24

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and $433,872.24 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,415,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,440,700 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

