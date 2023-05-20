Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.5% yr/yr to $627.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $628.99 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.