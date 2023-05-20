Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.03.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.91. 9,198,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average of $145.68.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

