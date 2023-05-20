Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $216.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

