W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $681.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.66.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 138.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

