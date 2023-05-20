W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 114.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after buying an additional 421,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

