VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $624.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in VSE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VSE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

