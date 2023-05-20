Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.03.

Shares of WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68. The firm has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

