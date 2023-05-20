Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Down 0.3 %

ASML Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $694.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $647.16 and its 200 day moving average is $620.04. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $699.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.