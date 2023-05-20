Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 15,662 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 426,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,192. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

