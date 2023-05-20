Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 1,467 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 169,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,417. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.