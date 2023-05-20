Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,982,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $245.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $629.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,137.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.