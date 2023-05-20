Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

