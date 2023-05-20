Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 17,605 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

