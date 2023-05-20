Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Booking by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,161,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 619.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 270.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,765.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,608.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2,339.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

