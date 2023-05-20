Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 113,789 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Visa worth $787,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of V traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $233.31. 5,399,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,756. The company has a market capitalization of $437.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.94. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

