VirtualMeta Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,021.50 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $31,021.50 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00342143 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,864.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.