Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.59. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 33,388 shares traded.
Viking Energy Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Viking Energy Group
Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.
