Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Vicor Trading Down 1.7 %

Vicor stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. Vicor has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vicor by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

