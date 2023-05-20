Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Veris Residential from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

Veris Residential stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRE. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at $752,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veris Residential by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 47,367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 14.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 12.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

