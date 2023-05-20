Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Veradigm stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 1,214,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,806. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,937 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth $19,088,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Veradigm by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,584,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

