Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.
Veradigm Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Veradigm stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 1,214,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,806. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.77.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
