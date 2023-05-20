VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.16

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $19.55. VEON shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 7,952 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

