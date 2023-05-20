Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.56 million and $5.40 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02212771 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,861,452.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

