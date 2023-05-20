Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

